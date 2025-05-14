Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:04 14.05.2025

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

The Russian occupation army attacked a truck with a drone on the territory of the Sumy community, one person died and two others were injured, said Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar.

"This morning, our community suffered another enemy strike. As a result of an enemy UAV attack on a truck near one of the Starostyn districts, according to preliminary information, one person died and two others were injured," the post on Telegram on Wednesday morning reads.

