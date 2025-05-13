Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mischenko on Tuesday met with head of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Ukraine Piotr Łukasiewicz in connection with the situation near the Dorohusk checkpoint on the border with Ukraine, where Polish protesters resorted to blocking the movement of freight transport.

As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ukrainian side called for comprehensive measures to prevent the blocking of transport routes between Ukraine and the Republic of Poland, which are vital for supporting the economy of our state and are of humanitarian importance in the context of the ongoing Russian armed aggression.

Mischenko emphasized that the domestic political situation on the eve of the presidential elections in Poland should not affect the economic interests of our countries and Ukrainian-Polish relations in general.

"In this context, the Deputy Minister appealed to Piotr Łukasiewicz with a request to ensure contact between the Polish government and the protesters as soon as possible to discuss the reasons for their actions and eliminate the grounds for blocking the Ukrainian-Polish border at this checkpoint," the message says.

In order to quickly resolve the situation on the border, the Deputy Minister proposed establishing direct contact between the leadership of the relevant ministries of both countries. The diplomat added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is ready to provide appropriate assistance to this process.