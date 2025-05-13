Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:35 13.05.2025

Ukraine’s Association Practika, Spanish Tecnova S.L. to cooperate in production of armored vehicles – memo

Ukrainian Research and Production Association Practika and Spanish company Tecnova S.L. will cooperate in production of special and military products, in particular armored vehicles, joint development of production of such equipment in Spain is planned in the future, said Minister for Strategic Industries Herman Smetanin.

"Today in Madrid, PrJSC Practika and Spanish company Tecnova S.L. signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The parties agreed on cooperation in the direction of combining experience in the field of production of special and military products," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, this concerns, in particular, universal and specialized armored vehicles, as well as non-military armored vehicles, as well as the further joint development of armored vehicle production in the territory of the Kingdom of Spain.

Smetanin noted that such cooperation between the companies will significantly strengthen the direction of armored vehicle production in Ukraine, combining the experience and technologies of Ukraine and Spain.

Tags: #tecnova_sl #smetanin #memorandum

