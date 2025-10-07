Ukroboronprom signs cooperation agreements at DFNC3

Three documents on cooperation were signed by Ukroboronprom during the first day of work at the third International Forum of Defense Industries (DFNC3) in Kyiv, General Director of the Joint Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" (JSC "UOP") Herman Smetanin has said.

"The first day of DFNC3 for the Ukroboronprom team was quite productive. Meetings and negotiations were held, and some of them ended with the signing of memorandums of cooperation. LeVanta Tech Inc. We agreed on cooperation in the "float-and-fly" concept. And we also plan to jointly develop solutions to increase the speed and stability of our products. We are interested in developing production in Ukraine, as well as organizing training for our Gunsmiths," he wrote in the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Smetanin reported that UOP is already cooperating with the Spanish company Escribano in the direction of modernizing armored vehicles with combat modules. "Today, new agreements were put on paper. We are talking about the prospect of cooperation in the field of air defense and deepening cooperation in the field of armored vehicles," he added.

According to him, the possibility of joint production of technical solutions and unmanned platforms is being considered with the Romanian company Romarm, and it is also planned to jointly attract investments to finance projects.

Smetanin thanked the partners for their readiness for cooperation and real steps that accelerate the implementation of the agreements.