Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:21 05.11.2025

Energoatom to explore new generator modifications using French Arabelle Solutions technology

1 min read
Energoatom to explore new generator modifications using French Arabelle Solutions technology
Photo: https://t.me/energoatom_ua

Head of JSC Energoatom Pavlo Kovtoniuk and Executive Vice President for Services of French Arabelle Solutions Arnaud Westrelin signed a memorandum of understanding during the World Nuclear Exhibition 2025 in Paris.

On Wednesday, Energoatom reported that the document aims to deepen cooperation in NPP turbogenerator equipment and the construction of new nuclear facilities. Specifically, the document outlines the companies' joint efforts to ensure the reliability and economic efficiency of operating the specified equipment for the Ukrainian nuclear power company.

"Additionally, the companies will explore the potential use of a new generator modification based on Arabelle Solutions technology to increase power and extend the service life of Energoatom's equipment," the company noted.

The companies will also explore using Arabelle Solutions technology in the turbine island during the construction of new power units in Ukraine.

Tags: #arabelle_solutions #energoatom #memorandum

MORE ABOUT

19:36 28.10.2025
WithSecure, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy sign memo to strengthen cyberdefense

WithSecure, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy sign memo to strengthen cyberdefense

15:58 28.10.2025
Strasbourg memorandum signed on public assemblies in Ukrainian cities – Mayor Klitschko

Strasbourg memorandum signed on public assemblies in Ukrainian cities – Mayor Klitschko

12:03 27.10.2025
Estonia ready to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027, memorandum signed

Estonia ready to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027, memorandum signed

16:48 18.10.2025
Energoatom brings 8th of 9 nuclear power units in govt-controlled territory back online – ex-energy minister

Energoatom brings 8th of 9 nuclear power units in govt-controlled territory back online – ex-energy minister

20:42 10.10.2025
Filatov Institute signs memo to develop preventive medicine to combat diabetes complications

Filatov Institute signs memo to develop preventive medicine to combat diabetes complications

11:31 07.10.2025
Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum to intensify critical infrastructure protection

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum to intensify critical infrastructure protection

18:16 06.10.2025
Danish Industry Minister announces memo to attract Ukrainian defense industry enterprises to production in his country

Danish Industry Minister announces memo to attract Ukrainian defense industry enterprises to production in his country

11:37 09.09.2025
Energoatom pays UAH 102 bln for PSO service since year start, covers 100% of its cost for Jan-Aug

Energoatom pays UAH 102 bln for PSO service since year start, covers 100% of its cost for Jan-Aug

11:37 26.08.2025
Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

12:27 22.08.2025
Ukraine's Naftogaz, Norway's Equinor sign memo of cooperation – Naftogaz CEO

Ukraine's Naftogaz, Norway's Equinor sign memo of cooperation – Naftogaz CEO

HOT NEWS

Over two dozen Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk in 24 hours, no encirclement of AFU units - General Staff

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

LATEST

Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Yermak: When Russian MFa’s spokeswoman laughs at tragedy in Rome, it's not the tower that collapses, but remains of Russia's reputation

Ukraine receives status of Enhanced Partnership with JEF - corresponding memo signed by defense ministers

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Front to receive additional radar countermeasures through DOT-Chain Defense

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

Over 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 are on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Special Communications Service

AD
AD