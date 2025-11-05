Energoatom to explore new generator modifications using French Arabelle Solutions technology

Photo: https://t.me/energoatom_ua

Head of JSC Energoatom Pavlo Kovtoniuk and Executive Vice President for Services of French Arabelle Solutions Arnaud Westrelin signed a memorandum of understanding during the World Nuclear Exhibition 2025 in Paris.

On Wednesday, Energoatom reported that the document aims to deepen cooperation in NPP turbogenerator equipment and the construction of new nuclear facilities. Specifically, the document outlines the companies' joint efforts to ensure the reliability and economic efficiency of operating the specified equipment for the Ukrainian nuclear power company.

"Additionally, the companies will explore the potential use of a new generator modification based on Arabelle Solutions technology to increase power and extend the service life of Energoatom's equipment," the company noted.

The companies will also explore using Arabelle Solutions technology in the turbine island during the construction of new power units in Ukraine.