20:42 10.10.2025

Filatov Institute signs memo to develop preventive medicine to combat diabetes complications

The State Institution V.P. Filatov Institute of Eye Diseases and Tissue Therapy of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, the Odesa Regional Development Agency, the company CheckEye, and MedCapitalGroup have signed a memorandum of cooperation in developing preventive medicine and implementing innovative technologies in healthcare.

As the Filatov Institute told Interfax-Ukraine, the partnership aims to create a modern model for the early detection of diabetes-related complications, particularly diabetic retinopathy, one of the most serious causes of vision loss.

The memorandum outlines several key areas of joint work, including the introduction of large-scale AI-based diabetic retinopathy screening systems, training programs for physicians, informational and scientific outreach campaigns in Odesa communities, and promoting preventive medicine among the general population.

Special attention during the discussions was devoted to expanding international cooperation.

The Filatov Institute already has significant experience partnering with leading global medical institutions. In particular, in 2025 it signed an agreement with the Oftacentro SA clinic (Lugano, Switzerland) to conduct joint research on the early detection of diabetic retinopathy, with the participation of the CheckEye startup.

"The signing of this memorandum marks an important step in developing a preventive healthcare system in the Odesa region. Combining the scientific potential of the Filatov Institute, the technological solutions of CheckEye, the expertise of MedCapitalGroup, and the project support of the Regional Development Agency creates a strong foundation for improving healthcare quality, advancing early diagnosis, and enhancing public health," the institute emphasized.

The initiative is being implemented with the institutional support of the Swiss-Ukrainian project Ukraine’s Cohesion and Regional Development (UCORD), carried out with the support of Switzerland through the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and implemented by NIRAS Sweden AB.

