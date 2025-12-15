BGV signs memos in Riyadh with potential partners

Photo: https://bgv.com.ua/

BGV Group Management signed a memorandum on further cooperation with two companies in the construction sector within a meeting of the Joint Ukrainian-Saudi Business Council, the BGV press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

The Joint Ukrainian-Saudi Business Council meeting brought together government institution representatives, specialized organization representatives, and leading company representatives from Ukraine and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Private companies from key economic sectors were representing Ukraine in Riyadh, which together employ over 150,000 people and account for approximately 4% of the country's GDP. The total potential value of the projects presented in the Saudi capital exceeds $1 billion.

The memorandum signed by BGV Group Management at the meeting provides for negotiations, development of joint opportunities, and planning of specific steps for implementing potential projects.

Additionally, the BGV team participated in the UNIDO conference, where they discussed potential areas of cooperation with Saudi Arabian partners. The company also participated in the promotional event, "Investment Dialogue: Mobilizing Gulf Capital for Sustainable Industrial Growth in Ukraine," during which it presented its investment initiatives, particularly in mineral extraction.

As a result of the Council's work, the parties agreed to create sectoral working groups, prepare a cooperation roadmap, and plan the next meeting in an expanded format.

BGV Group Management is an investment group of Hennadiy Butkevych, founded in 2015. The company has five business areas, within which it develops projects in mining, energy and infrastructure, retail, development, as well as in education and sports. Since 2022, the BGV team has focused on working in the development direction, given the priority of restoring and building new residential, commercial, and other infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.