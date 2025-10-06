Danish Industry Minister announces memo to attract Ukrainian defense industry enterprises to production in his country

Ukraine and Denmark will sign a memorandum of understanding that will allow more Ukrainian defense companies to produce in Denmark, Minister of Industry, Business and Finance Morten Bødskov has said.

"Last month, we welcomed the first Ukrainian defense company ready to start production in Denmark, namely Fire Point, and we are ready to welcome even more. Today, we will sign a memorandum of understanding that will pave the way for more Ukrainian companies to produce in Denmark," he said at the third International Defense Industry Forum (DFNC3) on Monday.

Bødskov stressed that this helps both the Ukrainian people and opens the door for Danish industry to new technologies, groundbreaking innovations and expertise.

Separately, the minister noted that Denmark continues to look for new ways to invest, and "hundreds of millions of euros have already been spent on investments."