Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:52 09.09.2025

Ukroboronprom ranks 16th in terms of growth dynamics among world defense companies - CEO

2 min read
Ukroboronprom ranks 16th in terms of growth dynamics among world defense companies - CEO

JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry (Ukroboronprom) ranked 49th in the annual ranking of the largest defense companies in the world in terms of absolute defense revenue and 16th in terms of growth dynamics of revenue from product sales, said Ukroboronprom CEO Herman Smetanin.

"In 2024, the company's defense revenue amounted to over $3 billion compared to $2.2 billion in 2023. This gave a growth rate of 36.3%, which is significantly higher than the global average of 11.2% among the top 100 defense companies in the world," he wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

At the same time, the CEO noted that "this is still not enough, so we are working every day to increase the production of weapons and military equipment for the Ukrainian army."

According to Smetanin, only 54 of the 100 largest defense companies in the world grew over the past year, while the remaining 46 showed a decline in revenue.

"Thus, Ukraine is becoming a key player in the global defense industry," the head of Ukroboronprom stated.

As Smetanin reported, in the world, the leaders in terms of revenue are still Lockheed Martin ($68.4 billion), RTX ($43.5 billion), CASIC (China, $38.7 billion). In terms of growth rates, the leaders were Anduril (USA, +138%), Askeri Fabrika (Turkey, +100%), SES (Luxembourg, +93.7%), NORINCO (+93.6%).

"The top 30 most dynamic companies in the world included representatives of the USA, China, Turkey, Europe and South Korea," the CEO added.

Tags: #smetanin #ranking #ukroboronprom

MORE ABOUT

15:19 03.09.2025
Ukroboronprom signs three cooperation agreements on first day of work at MSPO – Smetanin

Ukroboronprom signs three cooperation agreements on first day of work at MSPO – Smetanin

11:12 20.08.2025
Herman Smetanin takes helm of Ukroboronprom for second time

Herman Smetanin takes helm of Ukroboronprom for second time

20:01 13.05.2025
Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

16:35 13.05.2025
Ukraine’s Association Practika, Spanish Tecnova S.L. to cooperate in production of armored vehicles – memo

Ukraine’s Association Practika, Spanish Tecnova S.L. to cooperate in production of armored vehicles – memo

16:40 30.04.2025
Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers initiates changes to legislation on restricting information about defense industry enterprises – Smetanin

Ukrainian Council of Arms Manufacturers initiates changes to legislation on restricting information about defense industry enterprises – Smetanin

17:08 14.04.2025
German Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense industry – Smetanin

German Quantum Systems and Ukrainian Frontline sign memo of understanding on cooperation in defense industry – Smetanin

16:19 14.12.2024
Ukroboronprom starts licensed assembly of Czech BREN-2 assault rifles

Ukroboronprom starts licensed assembly of Czech BREN-2 assault rifles

21:06 06.11.2024
More Shipyard from Ukroboronprom wins lawsuit against Russia for $154 mln in Ukrainian court

More Shipyard from Ukroboronprom wins lawsuit against Russia for $154 mln in Ukrainian court

13:59 02.11.2024
Belgian THALES intends to establish joint production of missiles with Ukraine to counter enemy UAVs - Smetanin

Belgian THALES intends to establish joint production of missiles with Ukraine to counter enemy UAVs - Smetanin

10:20 26.07.2024
Zelenskyy on missile production: We have not just potential and results, but growing supply for Defense Forces

Zelenskyy on missile production: We have not just potential and results, but growing supply for Defense Forces

HOT NEWS

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

NBU hopes for govt to take its inflation targets into account

NBU studying issue of switching to euro, but dollar remains exchange rate-forming currency for Ukraine

NBU hopes for Rada's adopting amended draft laws on financial monitoring for joining SEPA

NBU finalizes draft law to submit application for equivalence in EU banking regulation

LATEST

Ukreximbank finances 700 MW of renewable energy, about 300 MW of which wind farms - board member

Agro sector generates 30% of all loans under 5-7-9% program - Economy Ministry

Lviv region has about 500 MW of renewable energy, another 700 MW can be added in coming years – official

Launching bank remains priority goal of Ukrposhta – CEO

Ministry of Defense cancels outdated requirement for flash point of 62 degrees for diesel fuel – director of A-95

Business again calls for postponing implementation of e-Excise for at least 10 months due to system's unreadiness

1.3 GW of wind farms occupied by Russia, another 40 MW destroyed or damaged – rep of President’s Office

Energoatom pays UAH 102 bln for PSO service since year start, covers 100% of its cost for Jan-Aug

Ukraine offers tailings dams, waste from mining and metallurgical plants as alternative deposits of critical materials – Ministry of Economy

Without structural reform of mine action system, clearing farmland will take decades - Accounting Chamber

AD
AD