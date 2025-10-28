WithSecure, Ukraine's Ministry of Economy sign memo to strengthen cyberdefense

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine has signed a memorandum of understanding with European cybersecurity partner WithSecure.

According to the ministry's website, the agreement provides for cooperation in cybersecurity and cyber-defense, including testing innovative European tools, exchanging expertise, and implementing best practices in modern cyber protection.

"This cooperation is an important step in strengthening national cyber resilience. Partnerships with reliable companies such as WithSecure make it possible to deploy innovative technologies that increase readiness for modern challenges," Deputy Minister for Digital Development Oleksandr Tsybort is quoted as saying in the publication.

Under the agreement, the parties will jointly test new cybersecurity solutions, in particular WithSecure Elements Exposure Management, a platform for identifying, prioritizing and remediating vulnerabilities in complex IT environments.

WithSecure CEO Antti Koskela said that by working with state institutions the company helps strengthen overall defense capabilities and develop resilience to new cyber threats.

"Cybersecurity in Europe is not only about protection or compliance. It's about resilience. European expertise should serve Europe," Koskela added.

WithSecure Elements Exposure Management is a cyber-risk management solution that helps organizations detect, assess and remediate vulnerabilities in their IT systems.

WithSecure is a leading European cybersecurity partner with more than 35 years of experience, offering solutions for mid-market businesses that combine artificial-intelligence technologies, expert services and modular security offerings. WithSecure™ was founded in 1988 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd.