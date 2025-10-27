Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:03 27.10.2025

Estonia ready to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027, memorandum signed

1 min read
Estonia ready to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027, memorandum signed

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has signed a memorandum of understanding on Tallinn’s readiness to adopt the Convention on the Restoration of Ukraine in 2027.

"Today we signed a corresponding document, recording Estonia’s readiness to hold such an event," Sybiha said at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart in Kyiv on Monday.

Tsahkna noted that he and Sybiha signed the document immediately before the press conference.

"We signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, in which Estonia confirmed its readiness and desire to hold a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Tallinn in 2027," he said.

Tags: #estonia #memorandum

MORE ABOUT

16:53 27.10.2025
Estonia will never recognize changes to Ukraine's borders by force – foreign minister

Estonia will never recognize changes to Ukraine's borders by force – foreign minister

13:33 27.10.2025
Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

20:42 10.10.2025
Filatov Institute signs memo to develop preventive medicine to combat diabetes complications

Filatov Institute signs memo to develop preventive medicine to combat diabetes complications

15:11 07.10.2025
Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

11:31 07.10.2025
Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum to intensify critical infrastructure protection

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum to intensify critical infrastructure protection

18:16 06.10.2025
Danish Industry Minister announces memo to attract Ukrainian defense industry enterprises to production in his country

Danish Industry Minister announces memo to attract Ukrainian defense industry enterprises to production in his country

20:24 22.09.2025
Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

Sybiha at UN Security Council: Europe is not at war with Russia, but Russia is at war with Europe

12:45 20.09.2025
Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

Zelenskyy violation of Estonia airspace by Russian military aircraft is systematic Russian campaign directed against Europe, NATO

21:03 05.09.2025
Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

Estonian Ministry of Defense announces plans to deploy US tank unit and move HIMARS to Lithuania

11:37 26.08.2025
Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

HOT NEWS

EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

Estonia allocates EUR 150,000 to support Ukraine's energy system – Foreign Minister

Zelenskyy: Ukraine and Europe will work on ceasefire plan

Ukraine is actively working with allies to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems this year - FM Sybiha

Sybiha confirms Witkoff's invitation to Ukraine

LATEST

Cabinet simplifies access to subvention for restoring temporary housing for displaced persons

Special Operations Forces destroy frontline fuel and oil depots belonging to occupiers

Ukraine Investment Framework okays launching 11 projects in various sectors

National Guard: Rodynske in Donetsk region under control of Ukrainian Defense Forces

Prosecutor General: Enemy kills 661 children, destroys/damages more than 4,500 schools and kindergartens during the war

Russians attack Stepnohirska community: one person dies - Zaporizhia Administration

Italian court okays extradition of Ukrainian national Kuznetsov to Germany in Nord Stream case - media

EU focuses Ukraine support for 2026-2027 on Russian assets - European Commission

Ukrainian ministry begins drafting concept for electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Zelenskyy on Ukrainian Writing and Language Day: Thank you to everyone who continues to teach it

AD
AD