Estonia ready to host conference on reconstruction of Ukraine in 2027, memorandum signed

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has signed a memorandum of understanding on Tallinn’s readiness to adopt the Convention on the Restoration of Ukraine in 2027.

"Today we signed a corresponding document, recording Estonia’s readiness to hold such an event," Sybiha said at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart in Kyiv on Monday.

Tsahkna noted that he and Sybiha signed the document immediately before the press conference.

"We signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ukrainian Foreign Minister, in which Estonia confirmed its readiness and desire to hold a conference on the restoration of Ukraine in Tallinn in 2027," he said.