Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum to intensify critical infrastructure protection

Ukrainian and Lithuanian state authorities will strengthen cooperation in the field of protection of critical infrastructure, in particular in planning and implementing best practices, as well as in developing the regulatory framework, which is provided for in the memorandum signed by the parties, the press service of the State Service for Special Communications has said.

"The Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, Oleksandr Potiy, and the Chief Advisor to the Government Office of the Republic of Lithuania, Vidmantas Kaladinskas, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of critical infrastructure protection," the message on the Telegram channel of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection on Tuesday said.

It is noted that the document provides for the exchange of experience in critical infrastructure protection planning measures; the organization of joint seminars and trainings dedicated to critical infrastructure protection planning in order to exchange best practices for OKI protection; support in the development of Ukraine's regulatory and legal framework for critical infrastructure protection, in particular the implementation of best global practices and the requirements of Directive 2022/2557 of the European Parliament and of the Council of the EU of December 14, 2022.

The parties emphasized the importance of such cooperation, especially in wartime, and assured support within the framework of the signed document.