Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:31 07.10.2025

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum to intensify critical infrastructure protection

2 min read
Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum to intensify critical infrastructure protection
Photo: https://t.me/dsszzi_official

Ukrainian and Lithuanian state authorities will strengthen cooperation in the field of protection of critical infrastructure, in particular in planning and implementing best practices, as well as in developing the regulatory framework, which is provided for in the memorandum signed by the parties, the press service of the State Service for Special Communications has said.

"The Head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, Oleksandr Potiy, and the Chief Advisor to the Government Office of the Republic of Lithuania, Vidmantas Kaladinskas, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of critical infrastructure protection," the message on the Telegram channel of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection on Tuesday said.

It is noted that the document provides for the exchange of experience in critical infrastructure protection planning measures; the organization of joint seminars and trainings dedicated to critical infrastructure protection planning in order to exchange best practices for OKI protection; support in the development of Ukraine's regulatory and legal framework for critical infrastructure protection, in particular the implementation of best global practices and the requirements of Directive 2022/2557 of the European Parliament and of the Council of the EU of December 14, 2022.

The parties emphasized the importance of such cooperation, especially in wartime, and assured support within the framework of the signed document.

Tags: #ukrainian #lithuanian #memorandum

MORE ABOUT

18:16 06.10.2025
Danish Industry Minister announces memo to attract Ukrainian defense industry enterprises to production in his country

Danish Industry Minister announces memo to attract Ukrainian defense industry enterprises to production in his country

12:22 25.09.2025
EU preparing to end temporary protection for Ukrainians

EU preparing to end temporary protection for Ukrainians

11:20 19.09.2025
Dutch Minister calls on working Ukrainian men to provide their own housing

Dutch Minister calls on working Ukrainian men to provide their own housing

12:46 26.08.2025
Trump: Ukraine and Russia should decide for themselves when to hold high level meeting

Trump: Ukraine and Russia should decide for themselves when to hold high level meeting

11:37 26.08.2025
Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

Ukraine and Great Britain to jointly develop rehabilitation system for Ukrainian veterans

12:27 22.08.2025
Ukraine's Naftogaz, Norway's Equinor sign memo of cooperation – Naftogaz CEO

Ukraine's Naftogaz, Norway's Equinor sign memo of cooperation – Naftogaz CEO

10:04 22.08.2025
Ukrainian govt terminates visa-free travel memorandum with Iran for diplomatic passport holders

Ukrainian govt terminates visa-free travel memorandum with Iran for diplomatic passport holders

09:45 22.08.2025
Former Lithuanian FM: Russia openly humiliates US with attack on American plant

Former Lithuanian FM: Russia openly humiliates US with attack on American plant

13:04 20.08.2025
Language Ombudsman notes importance of opening Ukrainian language courses in Brazil

Language Ombudsman notes importance of opening Ukrainian language courses in Brazil

09:45 14.08.2025
Ukrainian detained in Poland on suspicion of sabotage

Ukrainian detained in Poland on suspicion of sabotage

HOT NEWS

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

Air defenses shoot down 88 out of 152 UAVs, 52 drones hit at 10 locations

LATEST

Train carrying military cargo derails after track blowup near St. Petersburg, Russia - GUR

Ukraine to receive over 150 THeMIS ground-based unmanned platforms from Estonia

Mykolaiv receives centralized fresh water for first time since 2022 – Kuleba

Ukroboronprom signs cooperation agreements at DFNC3

Shmyhal calls on partner states to invest in Ukrainian weapons production

Violation of European airspace is a reminder that Russia's war is not limited to Ukraine - Sampierto

Ukrainian drones increase targeting efficiency by 10.8% in September – Syrsky

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

SAPO and European Public Prosecutor's Office to prevent abuse of international aid to Ukraine

Suicides, suicide attempts among children increase by 17% - prosecutors

AD
AD