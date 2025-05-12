Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:01 12.05.2025

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and the EU High Representative (Weimar+ format) stressed in a joint statement that Russia has not demonstrated any serious intention to make progress on the path to peace and must do so without delay.

According to a statement posted on the UK government website, the ministers reiterated our solidarity with the Ukrainian people, our sympathy for the victims of recent attacks by Russia, and our full support for Ukraine’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.

The participants welcomed US-led peace efforts and the prospect of further talks this week. 

“So far, Russia has not shown any serious intent to make progress. It must do so without delay. We joined Ukraine in calling for an immediate, full, unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create space for talks on a just, comprehensive and lasting peace,” the text reads.

The ministers stressed that “any peace will only last if it is based on international law including the UN Charter and Ukraine is able to deter and defend against any future Russian attack.”

The participants also discussed how they would further step up European efforts to support Ukraine in its ongoing defence against Russia’s war of aggression.  They agreed to work with Ukraine on initiatives to strengthen Ukraine’s armed forces, restock munitions and equipment, and further enhance industrial capacity.

The ministers stressed that they are committed to robust security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes exploring the creation “of a coalition of air, land and maritime reassurance forces that could help create confidence in any future peace and support the regeneration of Ukraine’s armed forces.”

According to the statement, the foreign ministers agreed to pursue “ambitious measures to reduce Russia’s ability to wage war by limiting Kremlin revenues, disrupting the shadow fleet, tightening the Oil Price Cap, and reducing our remaining imports of Russian energy.” “We will keep Russian sovereign assets in our jurisdictions immobilised until Russia ceases its aggression and pays for the damage caused,” the statement reads.

