Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:45 09.05.2025

Macron expects 30-day ceasefire from Russia after talks with Trump, warns of firm response if this does not happen

2 min read
Macron expects 30-day ceasefire from Russia after talks with Trump, warns of firm response if this does not happen
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/EmmanuelMacron

French President Emmanuel Macron reported several conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump on the evening of May 8, during which he welcomed his strong call for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, as did his British and northern partners on the morning of Friday, May 9.

"Ukraine has already expressed its support for such a ceasefire nearly two months ago. I now expect Russia to do the same," Macron said on the X social network.

He said all partners must work to achieve this goal without delays, false pretexts or delaying tactics.

"Failing to do so [by Russia], we are ready to respond firmly, together with all Europeans and in close coordination with the United States," the French president said.

The call on the evening of May 8 with Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding a 30-day ceasefire were also previously reported by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who held them during a dinner for the leaders of the member countries of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the prospects for a 30-day ceasefire. Things are moving," Stubb said on the Xsocial network.

The JEF is a coalition led by the United Kingdom, consisting of ten countries: Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

In addition, the conversation with the U.S. President was also held by the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to its results, he reported that both insist on a 30-day ceasefire, which should initiate peace talks, otherwise even tougher sanctions await Russia.

As reported, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on Saturday, May 10.

Tags: #trump #trust #macron

MORE ABOUT

12:22 09.05.2025
Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

Merz and Trump insist on 30-day ceasefire with Russia

11:28 09.05.2025
We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

We welcome ratification of Economic Partnership Agreement by Rada – Zelenskyy on telephone talk with Trump

09:40 09.05.2025
USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

USA calls for, ideally, 30-day unconditional ceasefire – Trump after conversation with Zelenskyy

21:48 07.05.2025
Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

Trump officially declares May 8, 2025 as Victory Day over Nazism in World War II

10:19 07.05.2025
Trump: If Russia had not been expelled from G8, there would have been no war

Trump: If Russia had not been expelled from G8, there would have been no war

14:24 06.05.2025
Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

Bessent: Trump believes mineral deal with Ukraine to become additional leverage over Russian leadership

20:20 05.05.2025
Trump says he might involve Turkish President in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

Trump says he might involve Turkish President in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

12:22 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in the Vatican: Best discussion we've ever had

Zelenskyy on meeting with Trump in the Vatican: Best discussion we've ever had

13:44 02.05.2025
Rubio: Trump going to make decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to Russia and Ukraine

Rubio: Trump going to make decision about how much more time we’re going to dedicate to Russia and Ukraine

11:41 01.05.2025
Trump okays first arms sale to Ukraine – media

Trump okays first arms sale to Ukraine – media

HOT NEWS

Special Tribunal's investigations to begin in 2026 – Kallas

Person killed, another injured in airstrike in Sumy region – local authorities

Stefanishyna: Today, agreement with EU member states and European Commission is that we will open all negotiating areas simultaneously

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Special Tribunal to be officially launched in Luxembourg next week - Luxembourg FM

LATEST

Shmyhal discusses strengthening cooperation with new German FM

Majority in US Congress believes in Ukraine's fight - representative Ross

Majority in US Congress believes in Ukraine's fight - representative Ross

Shmyhal: Political decision being made today, next step is to launch legal procedure for establishing Special Tribunal

USA trusts Russians less after Zelenskyy-Trump meeting in Rome - Luxembourg FM

Shmyhal discusses with Lammy development of bilateral strategic partnership, front situation

Lubinets urges intl community to increase pressure on Russia due to systematic violations of human rights in temporary occupied territories

Merz: 30-day ceasefire will be test for Putin

Russia cannot fight without China – Yermak

IAEA once again has problems shifting its team at Zaporizhia NPP stationed there for more than two months – Grossi

AD
AD