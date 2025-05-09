Macron expects 30-day ceasefire from Russia after talks with Trump, warns of firm response if this does not happen

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/EmmanuelMacron

French President Emmanuel Macron reported several conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump on the evening of May 8, during which he welcomed his strong call for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire, as did his British and northern partners on the morning of Friday, May 9.

"Ukraine has already expressed its support for such a ceasefire nearly two months ago. I now expect Russia to do the same," Macron said on the X social network.

He said all partners must work to achieve this goal without delays, false pretexts or delaying tactics.

"Failing to do so [by Russia], we are ready to respond firmly, together with all Europeans and in close coordination with the United States," the French president said.

The call on the evening of May 8 with Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding a 30-day ceasefire were also previously reported by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, who held them during a dinner for the leaders of the member countries of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).

"We discussed the situation in Ukraine and the prospects for a 30-day ceasefire. Things are moving," Stubb said on the Xsocial network.

The JEF is a coalition led by the United Kingdom, consisting of ten countries: Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

In addition, the conversation with the U.S. President was also held by the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. According to its results, he reported that both insist on a 30-day ceasefire, which should initiate peace talks, otherwise even tougher sanctions await Russia.

As reported, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv on Saturday, May 10.