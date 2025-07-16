Trump: First Patriot missiles are already being sent to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, said that the shipment of Patriots to Ukraine had already begun.

"They're coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany. And in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full. So what's happening, as you know, is the European Union, if you look, mostly European Union stuff, but let's put it in the form of NATO, it's very similar, but NATO's going to pay us back for everything. In some cases, we're going to be paid back by countries of the European Union directly. We're always getting our money back in full," he said.