Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:06 16.07.2025

Trump: First Patriot missiles are already being sent to Ukraine

1 min read
Trump: First Patriot missiles are already being sent to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters at Andrews Air Force Base, said that the shipment of Patriots to Ukraine had already begun.

"They're coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany. And in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full. So what's happening, as you know, is the European Union, if you look, mostly European Union stuff, but let's put it in the form of NATO, it's very similar, but NATO's going to pay us back for everything. In some cases, we're going to be paid back by countries of the European Union directly. We're always getting our money back in full," he said.

Tags: #patriot #trump

MORE ABOUT

10:05 15.07.2025
Trump confident Putin knows what fair deal is

Trump confident Putin knows what fair deal is

09:34 15.07.2025
Pistorius: Decision on sending Patriot to Ukraine will be made within 'days or weeks'

Pistorius: Decision on sending Patriot to Ukraine will be made within 'days or weeks'

09:34 15.07.2025
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening protection of Ukrainians with Trump

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening protection of Ukrainians with Trump

09:01 15.07.2025
Zelenskyy: USA, Germany and Norway already working on supplying weapons to Ukraine, in particular Patriot

Zelenskyy: USA, Germany and Norway already working on supplying weapons to Ukraine, in particular Patriot

19:18 14.07.2025
Trump: Patriot batteries to be transferred to Ukraine in few days

Trump: Patriot batteries to be transferred to Ukraine in few days

11:43 11.07.2025
Trump to send weapons to Ukraine for first time since returning to power – media

Trump to send weapons to Ukraine for first time since returning to power – media

09:59 11.07.2025
Trump reaches agreement on supplying US arms with NATO funding to Ukraine – media

Trump reaches agreement on supplying US arms with NATO funding to Ukraine – media

18:44 10.07.2025
Merz: Germany ready to buy Patriot systems from USA for Ukraine

Merz: Germany ready to buy Patriot systems from USA for Ukraine

14:09 10.07.2025
Trump agrees to transfer part of military aid requested by Zelenskyy to Ukraine – media

Trump agrees to transfer part of military aid requested by Zelenskyy to Ukraine – media

20:36 08.07.2025
Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Draft resolution on Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation registered in Rada

Enemy drone operators destroyed in occupied Tokmak – Military intelligence

Vinnytsia casualty toll rises to seven after overnight strike

Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault

Court chooses preventive measure as personal bond for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin until Aug 20

LATEST

Draft resolution on Prime Minister Shmyhal's resignation registered in Rada

Ukrzaliznytsia officials exposed for embezzling over 22 million UAH through illegal surcharges

Committee recommends Parliament accept PM Shmyhal's resignation

Enemy drone operators destroyed in occupied Tokmak – Military intelligence

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine gives Kellogg a gift for Trump

Vinnytsia casualty toll rises to seven after overnight strike

Kryvyi Rih under massive attack by Russian UAVs

Ukrainian defenders down 198 of 400 enemy drones in overnight assault

State Forestry Agency head aims to create top EU wood traceability chain

SBI: Court confirms validity of suspicion in criminal offenses charged against Shabunin

AD
AD