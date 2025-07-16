Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:44 16.07.2025

1 min read
Trump on wife's influence on Ukraine aid: she's very smart and wants people to stop dying
Photo: AP

US President Donald Trump has praised his wife Melania's position on the Russian-Ukrainian war, calling it neutral and aimed at stopping the mass killing of people.

"She's very smart, very neutral, in a way very neutral. She's a little like me, she would like to see people stop dying," Trump told reporters when asked about Melania's influence and his decision to sell weapons to Ukraine through NATO.

"People ask, are you on one side or the other? I'm on stopping people from dying. We have at least 5,000, 6,000 and 7,000 people a week. And that's not counting the people in the cities and towns that are being hit by missiles. I mean, people are dying in the cities and towns," the US president added.

