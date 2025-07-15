Interfax-Ukraine
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening protection of Ukrainians with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with his American counterpart Donald Trump the necessary means and solutions to provide more protection to people from Russian attacks and strengthen our positions.

“I spoke with President Donald J. Trump. It was a very good conversation. Thank you for the willingness to support Ukraine and to continue working together to stop the killings and establish a lasting and just peace,” Zelenskyy said.

According to Zelenskyy, Trump spoke about his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. “It’s important that we have such a good relationship, and that the Alliance countries are working to increase defense spending,” he noted.

“We discussed the necessary means and solutions with the President to provide better protection for people from Russian attacks and to strengthen our positions. We are ready to work as productively as possible to achieve peace,” the President said.

According to him, the presidents agreed to call each other more often and coordinate joint steps in the future.

“Thank you, Mr. President! Thank you, America!” Zelenskyy added.

