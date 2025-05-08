Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a conversation with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“I once again congratulated him on his appointment and wished him success. We count on Germany to continue playing one of the key roles in supporting Ukraine—both in protecting our people now and in rebuilding the country after the war ends,” Zelenskyy said on X.

The parties discussed the potential for partnership between Ukraine and Germany and agreed to work on implementing many important things, the president emphasized.

“There is great potential for partnership between Ukraine and Germany, and we have already agreed to work on implementing many important things. We discussed prospects for further cooperation. Mr. Chancellor reaffirmed of continued support for Ukraine. It was important to hear that. I’m grateful,” he said.

“We also discussed how to make diplomacy even more substantive. We will work together for a dignified peace, and are coordinating a schedule of upcoming contacts. I thank Germany for its support in protecting the lives of our people and upholding international law,” Zelenskyy added.