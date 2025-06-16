At G7, Ukraine intends to discuss issues of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and oil price restrictions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine intends to discuss pressure on Russia, the use of frozen Russian assets, sanctions and price restrictions on Russian oil at the G7 summit in Canada, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“As for the G7, it is very important for us what specific pressure we can do to stop Putin, so that he ceases fire, stops the war. We will discuss frozen Russian assets with the leaders. We will also discuss sanctions,” Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Vienna following a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

Ukraine also intends to discuss the price-cup for oil.