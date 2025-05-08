Interfax-Ukraine
09:21 08.05.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine's proposal for 30-day ceasefire remains in force

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's proposal for a ceasefire for at least 30 days remains in force, but Russia is not responding to it, continuing the shelling.

"We are not withdrawing this proposal, which could give diplomacy a chance. But it is from Russia that the world does not see an answer - no answer, except for new strikes," he emphasized in an evening address.

The president noted that such behavior clearly demonstrates who is the source of the war, and emphasized that Russia's aggression must end, and the question of its defeat is only a matter of time. According to him, sanctions against the Russian Federation will continue to grow, and international justice, despite the slow pace, is inevitable.

"Sanctions against Russia for this war will increase, and these are tangible sanctions. World justice will also work - in many ways, unfortunately, slowly, but, importantly, inevitably," Zelenskyy emphasized.

