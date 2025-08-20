Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:28 20.08.2025

Meloni proposes to provide Ukraine with mechanism for collective assistance, but refuse to actually join NATO

1 min read
Meloni proposes to provide Ukraine with mechanism for collective assistance, but refuse to actually join NATO

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has put forward a proposal to provide Kyiv with collective security guarantees, but without admitting Ukraine to NATO, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

"A proposal that amounts to a NATO-like collective defense clause, but does not come with actual actual membership in the alliance, is being pushed by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (...) The Italian plan recognizes that NATO membership for Ukraine is off the table, but would offer a mechanism for collective assistance, people familiar with the discussions said," the agency said.

Bloomberg's interlocutors clarified that the issue is Ukraine signing bilateral agreements with other states that could oblige them to provide Kyiv with immediate assistance in the event of a renewed war by Russia. Other states can provide military and economic assistance to the Ukrainian authorities as soon as possible, and impose sanctions against Russia, the sources said. However, it is unclear whether such plans imply sending European countries their military to Ukraine.

However, the interlocutors warned, discussions are ongoing, and the content of the proposals may change.

The Italian government did not comment on this information.

Tags: #guarantees #ukraine #italy #proposal

