Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:18 27.11.2025

Rada Energy Committee proposes raising bioethanol content in gasoline from 5% to 7% starting July 1, 2026

The Verkhovna Rada's Energy Committee proposes postponing the implementation of fines for failing to comply with the bioethanol content norm of at least 5% in automobile gasoline from January 1 to July 1, 2026. The committee also proposes raising the bioethanol content requirement to at least 7%.

The corresponding amendment was proposed to the draft law on improving the "green" auction mechanism (No. 13219), which was approved at the first reading in August 2025.

"We are postponing the fines from January 1 so that for six months there will again be no penalties for failing to use bioethanol in gasoline. From July 1, the fines return, and the bioethanol content must be at least 7%," commented Energy Committee Chairman Andriy Gerus.

He noted that it will be easier for fuel market participants to import the resource from Europe, as more fuel with bioethanol content higher than 5% is produced there.

As reported, the Verkhovna Rada postponed until January 1, 2026, the imposition of fines on fuel producers, importers, and sellers for violating the requirement to add at least 5% bioethanol to motor gasoline. According to the current version of the Law on Alternative Fuels, retail fuel networks would have to pay a fine equivalent to seven subsistence minimums for every 1,000 liters of gasoline with insufficient bioethanol content. For producers, importers, and wholesalers, the sanctions amount to six subsistence minimums, with additional fines for late reporting.

Tags: #bioethanol #gasoline #proposal

