14:55 03.01.2026

Zelenskyy to propose Shmyhal's appointment as First Dpty PM, Energy Minister

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held consultations with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and expects members of parliament to support the appointment of Denys Shmyhal as First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram following a meeting with Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

The president thanked him for his systematic work at the Ministry of Defense and for the processes that were launched to strengthen Ukraine’s defense.

"This kind of systematic approach is exactly what Ukraine’s energy sector needs right now. It is crucial that, after each Russian strike, we can quickly restore what has been destroyed, and that the growth of Ukraine’s energy sector remains stable and sufficient to meet the country’s needs," Zelenskyy wrote.

