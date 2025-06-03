Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:32 03.06.2025

Rada passes draft law on improving integrity of judges – MP

2 min read
Rada passes draft law on improving integrity of judges – MP

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted in the first reading a draft law (№13165-2) on amendments to the law "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges" and some laws on improving the integrity declarations of judges and family ties of judges, Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, has said.

"Some 258 people's deputies supported the draft law on improving the procedures for submitting and verifying the integrity declarations of judges," she wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

According to Gerashchenko, the draft law, in particular, proposes to combine the integrity declarations of judges and the declarations of family ties of judges into one document - the declaration of integrity and family ties of judges, as well as to regulate the procedure for verifying the declaration. According to the draft law, the High Qualification Commission of Judges will have the authority to independently set priorities when verifying the declarations of judges.

At the same time, the deputy emphasized that the European Solidarity faction did not vote for the bill.

"Again, a beautiful title and a completely different content... This is about manual control of the courts and the ability to use the verification of declarations as a carrot and stick for so-called correct judicial rulings," the MP said.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #gerashchenko

MORE ABOUT

16:20 03.06.2025
Rada passes financial inclusion measure needed by postal service Ukrposhta

Rada passes financial inclusion measure needed by postal service Ukrposhta

15:40 03.06.2025
Rada intends to establish criminal liability for violation of economic sanctions – MP

Rada intends to establish criminal liability for violation of economic sanctions – MP

16:53 20.05.2025
Rada registers draft resolution recognizing DPRK as aggressor state

Rada registers draft resolution recognizing DPRK as aggressor state

17:38 06.05.2025
Rada committee recommends ratifying minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA

Rada committee recommends ratifying minerals agreement between Ukraine, USA

15:32 05.05.2025
European Solidarity insists on meeting with ministers participating in negotiations with USA on minerals deal – Gerashchenko

European Solidarity insists on meeting with ministers participating in negotiations with USA on minerals deal – Gerashchenko

17:31 22.04.2025
Parliament recommends adopting bill on liability for use of child for military purposes

Parliament recommends adopting bill on liability for use of child for military purposes

12:58 16.04.2025
Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

16:24 15.04.2025
Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

Rada supports bill canceling special pensions for prosecutors

10:47 09.04.2025
MEPs and Ukrainian parliamentarians declare their support for Ukraine's accession to EU

MEPs and Ukrainian parliamentarians declare their support for Ukraine's accession to EU

11:52 08.04.2025
European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

HOT NEWS

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

Kerch Bridge damaged in 'special operation' – SBU

Three dead, six injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

Agenda of visit to Washington comprehensive, meeting with Trump's team planned – Yermak

In Sumy, three dead, 20 injured, incl two children – city administration

LATEST

IAEA head Grossi arrives in Kyiv, meets FM, energy minister

AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

Number of killed in Sumy strike increases to 4 – regional administration

European mayors planning Kyiv visit at the end of the summer to show solidarity - Klitschko

EU ambassador to Ukraine on Sumy attack: Russia again resorts to atrocities

Prometey Group elevator destroyed as a result of airstrike

Ukraine looking to join OECD in 2026 – Shmyhal

Ex Kyiv regional state administration official caught illegally smuggling people across the border – prosecutor's office

Kerch Bridge damaged in 'special operation' – SBU

Three dead, six injured in Kharkiv region due to enemy shelling

AD
AD