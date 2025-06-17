Rada increases liability for corrupt acts

The Verkhovna Rada has increased liability for corruption offenses, reported the co-chair of the European Solidarity faction Iryna Gerashchenko.

"Some 245 people's deputies supported amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, the Criminal Code on increasing liability for corruption offenses No. 13271-1," Gerashchenko wrote in Telegram on Tuesday.

According to her, the law increases (from 100 to 150 subsistence minimums) administrative liability for submitting inaccurate data in declarations.

She noted that the law also establishes criteria for criminal liability for undeclared income and eliminates gaps in terms of the terms of storing information in the Unified State Register of Persons about corrupt persons and the terms of monitoring the lifestyle of declarants.