Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:15 29.04.2025

Latvia will transfer 1,500 combat UAVs to Ukraine - defense minister

1 min read
Latvia is preparing to transfer 1,500 combat drones to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Andris Spruds, head of the Latvian Ministry of Defense.

"Another 1,500 combat drones are heading from Latvia to Ukraine," the minister wrote on social media on Tuesday.

"In the first half of the year, two Latvian companies will deliver 12,000 drones as part of the Drone Coalition," he added.

Latvia delivered about 5,000 drones to Ukraine in 2024.

The Drone Coalition was officially established on February 14, 2024. It provides external support to Ukraine through the supply of military UAVs.

The project was initiated by Latvia and is coordinated by this country together with the United Kingdom.

Currently, 17 European countries participate in the Drone Coalition. In 2024, the total amount of spending within the project was EUR 1.8 billion.

