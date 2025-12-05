Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:43 05.12.2025

AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

1 min read
On Friday night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 80 out of 137 enemy UAVs that attacked Ukraine, and recorded hits from 57 attack UAVs at 13 locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"On the night of December 5 (from 19:00 on December 4), the enemy attacked with 137 Shaheds, Gerberas and other types of attack UAVs from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda of the TOT Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were Shaheds," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on their Telegram channel.

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 80 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas and other types of UAVs in the north, south, east, and center of the country. Fifty-seven attack UAV hits were recorded at 13 locations.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

