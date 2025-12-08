Ukraine destroys 131 of 149 UAVs overnight – Air Force

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On the night of December 8 (from 18:00 on December 7), the enemy attacked with 149 strike UAVs, 131 enemy drones were shot down/suppressed, 16 UAVs were hit at 11 locations, as well downed ones (fragments) at 4 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"On the night of December 8 (from 18:00 on December 7), the enemy attacked with 149 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Millerovo - Russia, Donetsk and Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 90 of them are Shahed UAVs, the message says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 131 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Some 16 strike UAVs were hit at 11 locations. Downed targets fell in four locations.