Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:15 07.01.2026

Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 82 out of 96 Russian air attack weapons at night

1 min read
Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 82 out of 96 Russian air attack weapons at night

On the night of January 7 (from 18:00 on January 6), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Taganrog, Russia, as well as 95 Shaheds, Gerberas and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel of Russia, Hvardeyske – TOT of Crimea, Donetsk – TOT of Ukraine, about 60 of which were shaheds, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on its Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary data, as of 7:30, air defenses have shot down or suppressed one ballistic missile and 81 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, center, and east of the country. Fourteen attack UAVs were hit at eight locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at five locations," the Ukrainian Air Forces reported.

Tags: #uavs

MORE ABOUT

09:37 30.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 1 ballistic missile, 52 out of 60 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 5 locations

Ukraine neutralizes 1 ballistic missile, 52 out of 60 enemy UAVs, hits recorded at 5 locations

09:16 29.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 21 of 25 drones, records hits at 2 locations

Ukraine neutralizes 21 of 25 drones, records hits at 2 locations

09:32 26.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 73 of 99 UAVs overnight

Ukraine neutralizes 73 of 99 UAVs overnight

09:17 18.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 63 of 82 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine neutralizes 63 of 82 Russian drones overnight

09:35 08.12.2025
Ukraine destroys 131 of 149 UAVs overnight – Air Force

Ukraine destroys 131 of 149 UAVs overnight – Air Force

10:43 05.12.2025
AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

09:41 20.11.2025
Ukraine shoots down 106 of 136 Russian missiles and drones overnight

Ukraine shoots down 106 of 136 Russian missiles and drones overnight

09:40 17.11.2025
Russia launches 130 strikes, 91 downed, 32 drones hit 15 sites

Russia launches 130 strikes, 91 downed, 32 drones hit 15 sites

09:52 12.11.2025
Civilian enterprise attacked in Kharkiv, no information on casualties - Kharkiv mayor

Civilian enterprise attacked in Kharkiv, no information on casualties - Kharkiv mayor

09:25 12.11.2025
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 90 of 121 enemy drones overnight

Ukrainian Air Force shoots down 90 of 121 enemy drones overnight

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on Paris agreements: Importantly, Coalition now has substantive documents in place

Macron says several thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after ceasefire established

Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

Costa after Coalition of Willing meeting: We ready to commit to system of politically, legally binding guarantees

Defense Forces destroy as many Russians in Dec as Russia calls up in month – Syrsky

LATEST

Tusk: I’m still sceptical about Russia’s intentions, what we need is strong pressure on them

Zelenskyy on Paris agreements: Importantly, Coalition now has substantive documents in place

Seven people injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipro

Macron says several thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after ceasefire established

Border guards do not let Italian who praised Putin into Ukraine

Von der Leyen: Meeting of Coalition of the Willing leaders was powerful demonstration of unity for Ukraine

Costa after Coalition of Willing meeting: We ready to commit to system of politically, legally binding guarantees

Zelenskyy's economic adviser, Freeland, will leave Canadian parliament

Defense Forces destroy as many Russians in Dec as Russia calls up in month – Syrsky

SOE Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases about 900 types of medical goods for UAH 16.2 bln in 2025

AD
AD