Ukrainian forces destroy or suppress 82 out of 96 Russian air attack weapons at night

On the night of January 7 (from 18:00 on January 6), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from Taganrog, Russia, as well as 95 Shaheds, Gerberas and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel of Russia, Hvardeyske – TOT of Crimea, Donetsk – TOT of Ukraine, about 60 of which were shaheds, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on its Telegram channel.

"According to preliminary data, as of 7:30, air defenses have shot down or suppressed one ballistic missile and 81 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, center, and east of the country. Fourteen attack UAVs were hit at eight locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at five locations," the Ukrainian Air Forces reported.