09:17 18.12.2025

Ukraine neutralizes 63 of 82 Russian drones overnight

The defense forces have eliminated 63 of the 82 enemy drones that attacked Ukraine, hitting 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 63 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of UAVs in the north, south, east and center of the country," the Air Force said on Telegram.

As noted, on the night of December 18 (from 18:00 on December 17), the enemy attacked 82 Shahed, Gerbera strike UAVs and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, about 50 of them – Shahed UAVs.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Some 19 strike UAVs were recorded at 12 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at eight locations.

Tags: #air_forces #uavs

