Ukraine neutralizes 73 of 99 UAVs overnight

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Ukraine neutralized 73 of the 99 drones that the Russian army used to attack Ukraine on Friday night, recording the hit of a ballistic missile and 26 strike UAVs at 16 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces has said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 73 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. Recording the hit of a ballistic missile and 26 strike UAVs at 16 locations," the Air Force’s telegram channel said.

In total, on the night of December 26 (from 18:00 on December 25), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 99 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 60 of them – Shahed UAVws. .

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The effectiveness of air defense against UAVs was 73.74%.

As reported, on December 25, the Defense Forces neutralized 106 of 131 drones used in the Russian attack Ukraine on the night of Thursday. Some 22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.