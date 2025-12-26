Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:32 26.12.2025

Ukraine neutralizes 73 of 99 UAVs overnight

2 min read
Ukraine neutralizes 73 of 99 UAVs overnight
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

Ukraine neutralized 73 of the 99 drones that the Russian army used to attack Ukraine on Friday night, recording the hit of a ballistic missile and 26 strike UAVs at 16 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces has said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 73 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. Recording the hit of a ballistic missile and 26 strike UAVs at 16 locations," the Air Force’s telegram channel said.

In total, on the night of December 26 (from 18:00 on December 25), the enemy attacked with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea, as well as 99 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and drones of other types from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - the Russian Federation, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied Crimea, about 60 of them – Shahed UAVws. .

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The effectiveness of air defense against UAVs was 73.74%.

As reported, on December 25, the Defense Forces neutralized 106 of 131 drones used in the Russian attack Ukraine on the night of Thursday. Some 22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Tags: #air_forces #uavs

MORE ABOUT

09:32 25.12.2025
Ukraine shoots down 106 of 131 UAVs overnight – Air Force

Ukraine shoots down 106 of 131 UAVs overnight – Air Force

09:25 22.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 58 of 86 Russian air attacks overnight

Ukraine neutralizes 58 of 86 Russian air attacks overnight

09:17 18.12.2025
Ukraine neutralizes 63 of 82 Russian drones overnight

Ukraine neutralizes 63 of 82 Russian drones overnight

09:35 08.12.2025
Ukraine destroys 131 of 149 UAVs overnight – Air Force

Ukraine destroys 131 of 149 UAVs overnight – Air Force

10:43 05.12.2025
AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

AFU Air Force: 57 enemy UAV hits recorded at 13 locations last night

09:23 24.11.2025
Defense Forces destroy 125 Russian UAVs, hits recorded at 15 locations

Defense Forces destroy 125 Russian UAVs, hits recorded at 15 locations

09:41 20.11.2025
Ukraine shoots down 106 of 136 Russian missiles and drones overnight

Ukraine shoots down 106 of 136 Russian missiles and drones overnight

10:49 19.11.2025
524 targets neutralized, including 41 missiles, hits at 14 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

524 targets neutralized, including 41 missiles, hits at 14 locations – Ukrainian Air Force

09:40 17.11.2025
Russia launches 130 strikes, 91 downed, 32 drones hit 15 sites

Russia launches 130 strikes, 91 downed, 32 drones hit 15 sites

09:52 12.11.2025
Civilian enterprise attacked in Kharkiv, no information on casualties - Kharkiv mayor

Civilian enterprise attacked in Kharkiv, no information on casualties - Kharkiv mayor

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces agreement to meet with Trump 'in near future'

Zelenskyy: Talk with Witkoff, Kushner – good ideas for lasting peace

In Chernihiv, 8 people known to be injured after Russian drone hit high-rise building

Russian attacks on Christmas Eve lead to additional power outages in several regions - Ministry of Energy

Ukraine shoots down 106 of 131 UAVs overnight – Air Force

LATEST

Russia continues attacking Odesa ports overnight

Mykolaiv region partially cuts off power due to Russian attack

Zelenskyy announces agreement to meet with Trump 'in near future'

US Senators condemn Russia for killing Ukrainian civilians on Christmas

Number of victims in Chernihiv increases to 10 people – police

Zelenskyy discusses with PM of Norway next possible joint steps in conversation with USA

Zelenskyy announces further strengthening of combat units

UkrOboronProm announces selection of independent directors for six key enterprises

Working group to prepare laws on holding elections during war to meet on Dec 26 – Korniyenko

Usyk tops updated ranking of boxers according to The Ring

AD
AD