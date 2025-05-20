Rada registers draft resolution recognizing DPRK as aggressor state

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has registered a draft resolution No. 13301 on an appeal to the international community to recognize North Korea (DPRK – Democratic People’s Republic of Korea) as an aggressor state. The document was published on the parliament’s website.

As the authors of the draft noted, Russia’s war against Ukraine is taking on the characteristics of not just a bilateral conflict, but a full-fledged international armed confrontation. Other states are being involved in it – and not only in the format of political or economic support. A vivid example of this is the DPRK and Belarus.

Thus, at present, information about the participation of the DPRK military on the side of the Russian Federation has already been confirmed. The presence of North Korean military personnel is evidenced by prisoners captured by the Ukrainian military. This participation was confirmed by Putin himself, thanking Pyongyang for its support. The DPRK authorities also confirmed that they were sending their troops to Russia to help fight against Ukraine, in accordance with the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

In addition, there is information that the DPRK provides an organized form of military assistance - not only in the form of units operating on the side of the Russian Federation, but also earns money by selling its weapons to the Russians. This includes the sale of equipment, shells and missiles.

"According to paragraph (g) of Article 3 of UN General Assembly Resolution No. 3314 (1974), aggression is also recognized as "the sending of armed groups or mercenaries by or on behalf of a state" if their actions are equated with the use of armed force. This is exactly what we are observing. The presence of North Korean military personnel in a combat zone - with the knowledge and assistance of the DPRK government - is a direct violation of international law. This is more than political support. This is aggression," the authors of the draft bill emphasize.

The draft resolution of the Verkhovna Rada's appeal to the UN, the European Parliament, PACE, the parliamentary assemblies of NATO, OSCE and GUAM, as well as to the national parliaments of the world, and provides for the recognition of the DPRK as an aggressor state.

The measure is aimed at drawing the attention of the world community to the facts of the DPRK's facilitation and support of the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine, the urgent initiation of measures at the international level that can prevent assistance and promotion of the terrorist state - Russia, and the holding of DPRK officials accountable.