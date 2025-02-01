DPRK military in Kursk region rotating due to heavy losses – GUR

There are heavy losses among North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of the Russian Federation in Kursk region, which is why rotation measures are taking place, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"We can state heavy losses among the personnel of the North Korean military, who are under conditional cover, under false documents on the territory of the Russian Federation and are waging an aggressive war against the Ukrainian troops, are part of this war. Large losses involve rotation and replacement measures, and such measures are taking place," he said on the telethon on Friday evening.

Yusov also said that Russia's military support from the North Korean regime continues, both in strength and in means.

"When it is possible to make certain official statements, they will definitely be made. But what our international colleagues and journalists are reporting is that they see (this can be confirmed) heavy losses, which means that units cannot perform their tasks after a certain percentage of personnel leave. Therefore, yes, rotational events are taking place," the GUR noted.

Earlier, the American edition of The New York Times, citing officials from Ukraine and the United States, said that the DPRK military, who are fighting on the side of Russia against Ukraine, were withdrawn from the front line in Kursk region after they suffered heavy losses.