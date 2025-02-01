Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:58 01.02.2025

DPRK military in Kursk region rotating due to heavy losses – GUR

2 min read
DPRK military in Kursk region rotating due to heavy losses – GUR

There are heavy losses among North Korean soldiers fighting on the side of the Russian Federation in Kursk region, which is why rotation measures are taking place, said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"We can state heavy losses among the personnel of the North Korean military, who are under conditional cover, under false documents on the territory of the Russian Federation and are waging an aggressive war against the Ukrainian troops, are part of this war. Large losses involve rotation and replacement measures, and such measures are taking place," he said on the telethon on Friday evening.

Yusov also said that Russia's military support from the North Korean regime continues, both in strength and in means.

"When it is possible to make certain official statements, they will definitely be made. But what our international colleagues and journalists are reporting is that they see (this can be confirmed) heavy losses, which means that units cannot perform their tasks after a certain percentage of personnel leave. Therefore, yes, rotational events are taking place," the GUR noted.

Earlier, the American edition of The New York Times, citing officials from Ukraine and the United States, said that the DPRK military, who are fighting on the side of Russia against Ukraine, were withdrawn from the front line in Kursk region after they suffered heavy losses.

Tags: #gur #dprk #kursk_region

MORE ABOUT

20:19 05.05.2025
Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

19:26 05.05.2025
Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

10:18 30.04.2025
About 600 North Korean soldiers die in Kursk region

About 600 North Korean soldiers die in Kursk region

19:03 24.04.2025
Missile that killed people during Russian strike on Kyiv made in DPRK – media

Missile that killed people during Russian strike on Kyiv made in DPRK – media

15:56 21.04.2025
Nine invaders captured by Ukrainian military in Kursk region – Airborne Assault Forces Command

Nine invaders captured by Ukrainian military in Kursk region – Airborne Assault Forces Command

13:37 19.04.2025
General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

12:09 16.04.2025
Defense forces in Kursk region repel 17 attacks of Russian invaders – General Staff

Defense forces in Kursk region repel 17 attacks of Russian invaders – General Staff

11:17 15.04.2025
Center for Countering Disinformation denies disinformation about 4,800 soldiers from other countries killed in Kursk region

Center for Countering Disinformation denies disinformation about 4,800 soldiers from other countries killed in Kursk region

11:08 15.04.2025
Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

Ammunition depot in Kursk hit – Center for Countering Disinformation

18:39 14.04.2025
Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

Invaders start to use poisonous gases more often in Zaporizhia region – GUR

HOT NEWS

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Special Tribunal to be officially launched in Luxembourg next week - Luxembourg FM

Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

Kallas on Tribunal for Crime of Russian Aggression: Every inch of war documented, there is no room for impunity

LATEST

Kallas suggests that USA will join Special Tribunal sooner or later

Govt allocates UAH 10 mln to Defense Ministry to repair military vehicles, buy office equipment and furniture

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

Special Tribunal to be officially launched in Luxembourg next week - Luxembourg FM

Nine more children returned to Ukraine from temporarily occupied territories

Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

Zelenskyy: Recently we’ve had very active and productive communication with USA on ceasefire

Shmyhal on EU's intention to allocate almost EUR1.9 bln for military support for Ukraine: This is historic decision

Head of NATO Delegation: We to see new promises, further deliveries of aid to Ukraine in near future

Ukraine, Netherlands sign Memo of Understanding in field of critical infrastructure protection

AD
AD