Ukrainian Red Cross organizes aid point in Poltava for victims of Russian drone strike

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) organized an aid point in Poltava for victims of the massive Russian drone strike on the city.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in Poltava region responded promptly to the scene of the attack … An aid station was also set up, where people could access not only first aid and psychological support but also tea and drinking water,” URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

Individuals, whose homes were damaged, received OSB boards, plastic sheeting, tarpaulin, and other materials for temporary repairs.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a large-scale Russian UAV strike on Poltava damaged civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, businesses, warehouses, and garages. Three people were reported injured.