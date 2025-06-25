Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:09 25.06.2025

Over 2,300 families of missing persons receive financial assistance from Ukrainian Red Cross Society

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Almost 2,370 families of missing persons received financial assistance from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

“From the beginning of 2024 to May 2025, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society implemented a program of financial support for vulnerable family members who applied to search for their missing relatives. Families who submitted an application to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Tracing Service in the first half of 2024 received a one-time assistance of UAH 21,000,” the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The program was made possible thanks to the support of the British Red Cross and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. Payments were made with the help of financial partners - NovaPay and Unex Bank.

Today, the URCS is able to provide multifunctional support to the families of missing persons and prisoners of war according to their needs, including fulfilling the need for information, recognition, economic support for vulnerable categories, psychosocial support and humanitarian support during the search for a family member, receiving a guarantee of holistic assistance.

Thousands of Ukrainians are considered missing due to the full-scale war.

 

 

 

Tags: #missing_people #urcs

