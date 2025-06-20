Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:11 20.06.2025

URCS opens innovative space for entrepreneurs in Kyiv


URCS opens innovative space for entrepreneurs in Kyiv
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has opened an innovative space for entrepreneurs in Kyiv - RED HUB.

"We are opening not just a hub, but a growth point for a new wave of entrepreneurs who are building responsible business and a strong country. This is an ecosystem for the development of entrepreneurial initiatives, social projects, and innovative solutions that will contribute to the sustainable recovery of Ukraine," said Olena Skrypnikova, Head of the Department of Innovative Financing and Remittance Programming at the URCS.

RED HUB will become a center for the development of social entrepreneurship, within which the REDpreneurUA program is already operating, which the Ukrainian Red Cross implements in partnership with the Austrian Red Cross with the support of the Neighbor in Need Foundation (Austria).

This space combines training, mentoring support, consultations and a platform for collaboration.

The opening of RED HUB was attended by representatives of international partners and donors, social businesses, public organizations, and government agencies, such as the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, as well as the State Employment Center.

