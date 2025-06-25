Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:28 25.06.2025

URCS evacuates residents of frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross society (URCS) is evacuating residents of frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society evacuates residents of Mezhiv community of Dnipropetrovsk region every day, whose settlements are located 8-15 kilometers from the front ine. In the last week alone, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society emergency response unit in Dnipropetrovsk region evacuated 44 people, 15 of whom are children," the society said on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

Volunteers transport people with limited mobility, families with small children and the elderly.

The URCS provides comfort, safety and an individual approach to everyone during evacuations.

