18:01 23.06.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society receives awards at Charitable Ukraine national competition

Ukrainian Red Cross Society receives awards at Charitable Ukraine national competition
The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) received two honorary awards at the national competition “Charitable Ukraine-2024: Charity in Defense of Ukraine”.

According to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society's report on Facebook, the URCS received an honorary award in the nomination “Charity in the Social Sphere” among organizations, and in the individual nomination “Manager of the Year in Charity” the award was won by Director General Maksym Dotsenko.

This year, 1,790 applications were sent for the competition, and the expert council selected the winners in 25 nominations.

“These awards are recognitions for our entire team, for thousands of volunteers and employees of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, who every day, despite all the challenges, support those who suffered from the war,” Dotsenko wrote on Facebook.

 

