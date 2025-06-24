Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:32 24.06.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps wounded due to Russian shelling of Sumy region

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps wounded due to Russian shelling of Sumy region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine/

 Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to the wounded due to the Russian shelling of Sumy region at night.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit in Sumy region, together with other rescue services, worked at the site of the shelling. Volunteers provided first aid to the wounded and also transported the bodies of the deceased," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, on the night of Tuesday, the Russian occupiers attacked Sumy region with strike drones, a fire broke out. As a result of the attack, three people died, including a child, six were injured, including three children, and about 30 houses were damaged.

Tags: #ursc #sumy_region #urcs

