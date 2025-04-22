Defense Forces shoot down 38 enemy UAVs

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

During the day on April 22 from 08:00, the Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 77 attack UAVs and other types of imitator drones, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 18:00, the shooting down of 38 Shahed attack UAVs [other types of drones] in the east, north, south and center of the country was confirmed. Some 31 enemy imitator drones were lost in location [without negative consequences]," the message on the Telegram channel states.

In addition, during the current day, the invaders launched over 130 guided bombs across the territory of Ukraine, one of which hit a high-rise building in the city of Zaporizhia.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Zaporizhia regions suffered.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.