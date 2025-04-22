Interfax-Ukraine
Defense Forces shoot down 38 enemy UAVs

Defense Forces shoot down 38 enemy UAVs
During the day on April 22 from 08:00, the Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine with 77 attack UAVs and other types of imitator drones, the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of 18:00, the shooting down of 38 Shahed attack UAVs [other types of drones] in the east, north, south and center of the country was confirmed. Some 31 enemy imitator drones were lost in location [without negative consequences]," the message on the Telegram channel states.

In addition, during the current day, the invaders launched over 130 guided bombs across the territory of Ukraine, one of which hit a high-rise building in the city of Zaporizhia.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kharkiv, Cherkasy and Zaporizhia regions suffered.

The enemy air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: If we start talking about our sovereign territories, then we moving into prolonging war

ZNPP not to work without Ukraine

Zelenskyy on Russia's demands for NATO: Aggressor country cannot talk about security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukraine not against partnership with USA in any direction of restoring enterprises – Zelenskyy

Number of victims in Zaporizhia increases to 38, incl seven children

Lawyers currently working on minerals agreement, no other steps are known – Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready for unconditional ceasefire, but if truce partial, we ready for mirror measures

Zelenskyy ready to meet with Trump in Vatican

SBU to provide China with info about its citizens working at drone factory in Russia – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces diplomatic work, meeting with South African President Ramaphosa

