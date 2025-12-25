Ministry of Defense talks about Ukrainian UAV Linza, co-produced with Germany

Photo: Ministry of Defense

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine spoke about the Ukrainian UAV Linza, which will be produced by the domestic company Frontline Robotics together with the German Quantum Systems; its tasks are tactical reconnaissance, enemy destruction and mining.

On Thursday, the Defense Ministry announced on its website that, as part of the Build with Ukraine initiative, the Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics and the German company Quantum Systems are scaling up production of the Linza drone-bomber.

The Linza UAV is reportedly equipped with a gyro-stabilized camera with digital zoom and can carry up to two kilograms of payload up to 10 kilometers away. The UAV is designed to destroy enemy personnel and equipment, as well as for mining purposes.

"Due to its characteristics, it also provides the Defense Forces with opportunities to enhance tactical reconnaissance. The remote antenna allows the operator to control the drone directly from cover," the Defense Ministry added.

The department’s statement noted that Minister Denys Shmyhal had previously reported on the signing of several new significant agreements with German partners, totaling over EUR 1.2 billion.

As previously reported, Germany pledged to allocate EUR 11.5 billion to support Ukraine next year.