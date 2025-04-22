Khartiia brigade's drones destroy platoon of invaders, enemy MLRS

The 13th Khartiia (Charter) Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine showed a video of the combat work of drones, which destroyed at least a platoon of invaders, a multiple launch rocket system and enemy equipment.

