Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:50 22.04.2025

Khartiia brigade's drones destroy platoon of invaders, enemy MLRS

The 13th Khartiia (Charter) Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine showed a video of the combat work of drones, which destroyed at least a platoon of invaders, a multiple launch rocket system and enemy equipment.

"We are knocking out the enemies – effectively and methodically. Minus at least a platoon of invaders, minus MLRS, minus enemy equipment - in the video recording of the combat work of the Khartiia's drones," the brigade said on the Telegram channel.

