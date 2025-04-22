Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:23 22.04.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross working at site of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross working at site of Russian UAV attack on Odesa
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims of yet another Russian drone attack on Odesa at night.

“The Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Odesa region, in collaboration with other rescue services, responded to the scene of the nighttime attack on the city. The volunteers carried out door-to-door visits to the affected homes, where they found two victims and evacuated them to the hospital. Another five people received psychological first aid,” URCS said on Facebook Tuesday.

Currently, the Odesa regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross is distributing humanitarian aid to those whose homes were damaged.

As reported, the Russian army carried out a massive attack on Odesa with attack drones on Monday evening. As a result of the attack, three people were injured, fires started in the city, and civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, an educational institution, and vehicles were damaged.

Tags: #odesa #urcs

