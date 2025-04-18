Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) will provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the Russian missile strike on Kharkiv.

“Based on the assessed needs, the Kharkiv regional branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross is preparing to distribute humanitarian aid, including OSB boards, plastic sheeting, tarpaulin, respiratory masks, and hygiene kits,” URCS said on Facebook Friday.

Volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team in the Kharkiv region are on the ground, working alongside other rescue services in response to this morning’s attack. They are inspecting damaged buildings and nearby areas to identify those affected, provide first aid and psychological first aid, and transport people to medical facilities in the city. Volunteers are also distributing water and hot drinks to residents and emergency personnel. A canine team is assisting in the response efforts.

As reported, on Friday morning, the Russian Armed Forces launched three cruise missiles with high-explosive fragmentation warheads, which are analogs of the American Tomahawk missile, at Kharkiv from the Iskander complex. As a result of the enemy missile attack, one person was killed and 98, including six children, were injured. Four of the injured are in serious condition. Residential buildings were damaged, and two workshops of a civilian enterprise were destroyed.