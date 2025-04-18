Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:40 18.04.2025

One dead, one injured as result of enemy drone attack on bakery in Sumy – prosecutor's office

One dead, one injured as result of enemy drone attack on bakery in Sumy – prosecutor's office

One dead and one injured as a result of an attack by enemy drones in Sumy, the prosecutor's office of Sumy region reports on the Telegram channel.

"According to the investigation, on April 18, 2025, at about 05:00, the enemy with three Geran-2 type UAVs attacked the enterprise, which is a leading manufacturer of bakery and confectionery products in Sumy region. As a result of the enemy attack, a 61-year-old driver who was loading the products died, and a 55-year-old employee of the enterprise was injured. The premises of the bakery and vehicles were damaged," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Under the procedural guidance of the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pretrial investigation is being conducted into the fact of committing war crimes that caused the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pretrial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in Sumy region.

