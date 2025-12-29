Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:59 29.12.2025

Russians exaggerate, closest distance from the territory they control to Sumy is 25 km



The head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Trehubov, denied hostile information that Russian troops were less than 20 kilometers away from the city of Sumy.

"The Russians are exaggerating a bit: the closest distance from the territory they control to the city of Sumy is 25 kilometers. As, in fact, it has been since 1991," Tregubov said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

Earlier, Russia said that its occupation troops were supposedly less than 20 kilometers away from the city of Sumy.

Tags: #trehubov #sumy

