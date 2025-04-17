Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:52 17.04.2025

Macron's meeting with Rubio, Witkoff starts in Paris

A meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff began in Paris on Thursday.

According to the French newspaper Le Monde, the President of the Republic is accompanied by Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot during this "working lunch" with Rubio and Witkoff.

Earlier, Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Elysee Palace reported.

As reported, the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, together with Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, arrived on the morning of April 17 for a visit to Paris, where a series of meetings of the "coalition of the willing" states are scheduled.

Tags: #paris #meeting

