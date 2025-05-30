Ukraine hopes for participation of Turkish delegation in reconstruction conference in Rome in July – Sybiha

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Kyiv is ready to facilitate participation of Turkish business in reconstruction projects in Ukraine and expects participation of Turkish delegation in reconstruction conference to be held in Rome in July 2025, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said.

As Sybiha reported at a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan in Kyiv, the heads of departments discussed joint work on implementation of agreements based on the results of the first meeting of the Ukrainian-Turkish working group on reconstruction. "Ukraine is ready to facilitate participation of Turkish business in relevant projects and we expect participation of Turkish delegation in reconstruction conference to be held in Rome in July," Sybiha said.

According to him, Ukraine is open to continuing "our active and productive cooperation in the interests of peace, stability and security in the region, as well as the strength and prosperity of our countries and peoples."