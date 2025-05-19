Korean concrete manufacturer SG to cooperate with Ukraine's Restoration Agency

Korean concrete manufacturer SG has signed a memorandum of cooperation with the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, the agency's press service said.

"Back in January, we met with representatives of Korean companies Posco International and SG. Since then, we have had several meetings, planned joint projects, in particular, on the construction of RDF-based CHP plants in Ukrainian communities together with Posco. Now we have signed a memorandum with SG," Head of the Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development Serhiy Sukhomlyn said in the press release.

According to him, the focus of cooperation with SG is road construction using EcoSteel Ascon technology, which increases the durability of the roadbed through the use of slag.

"The plans include: exchange of technologies, implementation of joint projects, in particular, on highways such as R-55 [Odesa – Novy Buh]," the agency said.

As reported, the Korean Posco International plans to build a RDF-fueled thermal power plant in Odesa with a capacity of 12 MW of electricity and 40 MW of thermal energy and a total cost of $106 million.