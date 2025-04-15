Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:58 15.04.2025

NATO general secretary and Zelenskyy visit Odesa

1 min read
Photo: https://x.com/SecGenNATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he visited Odessa on Tuesday, April 15, together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Today I visited Odesa along with @ZelenskyyUa Ukraine’s people have endured so much - not least Russia’s Palm Sunday attack on Sumy. NATO support is unwavering. We will continue to help Ukraine so it can defend today and deter future aggression, ensuring a just and lasting peace," Rutte said on the X social media platform.

